Charges being considered against officer whose police dog injured suspect in Abbotsford

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)

The province’s police watchdog says an officer might have committed an offence during a March 2021 incident in Abbotsford in which a man was injured by a police dog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) announced Thursday (April 13) that it has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for charges to be considered against the officer.

The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. on March 6, 2021, when police were investigating alleged property offences. They located in the 3700 block of Davie Street a man believed to be linked to the crimes.

The IIO said a member of the Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Service assisted in arresting the man, who received serious dog bites while being taken into custody. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO – which investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death – was notified of the incident on April 12, 2021.

Chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence from the IIO investigation and determined there were “reasonable grounds” to believe an offence might have taken place in relation to the use of a police service dog.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and that prosecution be required in the public interest.



