Charges laid in 2017 fatal Lower Mainland shooting

IHIT has announced that charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid

A forensics expert at the scene of the 2017 shooting at the Browns Socialhouse restaurant at 101-20065 Langley Bypass. Langley Times Advance file photo

Charges have been laid against one man in connection with a 2017 fatal shooting in Langley.

Shortly before midnight on June 9, 2017, gunshots were fired in the area of the Browns Social House on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass.

Frontline officers arrived to find 31-year-old Tyler Pastuck dead with gunshot wounds, and a second male victim who survived the shooting.

For the next several months, IHIT and its partners diligently followed the evidence trail which has now resulted in criminal charges being laid in connection with the shooting.

On May 10, 2019, David Tull was charged with the first degree murder of Tyler Pastuck.

Charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder were also laid in relation to the second male victim.

“This was a fast moving and highly complex investigation,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “All the investigators involved are commended for their dedication and perseverance.”

Tull is currently in custody and will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on May 14.

Police have indicated that there will be no further details released, as the matter is now before the court.

