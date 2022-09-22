Charges laid in 6-month-old Lower Mainland slaying

A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Almost six months to the day after Cody Mostat was found unresponsive in a Langley hotel, a man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) arrested Justin Bos Wednesday, and earlier today the BC Prosecution Service approved second-degree murder charges against the suspect.

Mostat, a 30-year-old Langley man, was found unconscious in the Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove, in the 20400-block of 88th Avenue, shortly before 9 p.m. on March 25.

RELATED: VIDEO – IHIT joins Langley Mounties’ investigation in Walnut Grove

Officers attended and attempted life-saving efforts, but sadly, Mostat died on scene, explained IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and worked closely in partnership with the Langley RCMP, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), he said.

“Following a six-month investigation, IHIT investigators identified Justin Bos as a suspect in the homicide of Mr. Mostat,” Pierotti said, noting Bos was taken into custody without incident Wednesday.

“Today’s outcome was the result of six months of hard work and perseverance by the investigating team,” he said. “We’re thankful to our partners for their ongoing dedication.”

RECENT RCMP NEWS: Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley

.

IHITLangleymurder