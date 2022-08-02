RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. on Friday July, 29 after a call from a member of the public. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man after a body was found in Okanagan Lake on July 29.

RCMP Southeast District Inspector Brent Novakoski says Wayne Zablan has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. last Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Insp. Novakoski says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public,” said Novakoski.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

READ MORE: Flipped boat on highway slows traffic south of Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Burns LakeHomicideKelowna Crane CollapseOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Father-son duo fights South Okanagan wildfire to save their home
Next story
Three bears found caught in a ‘substance’ on Maple Ridge property

Just Posted

Denise Kerr shared a vibrant sunset picture on a hot summer night, taken from her backyard, and overlooking the Fraser River and Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Backyard view of the bridge

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. This is not known to be the bears in question. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Three bears found caught in a ‘substance’ on Maple Ridge property

Bike the Dike is the entire month of August. (Laura Severn/Special to The News)
Bike the Dike is on now in Pitt Meadows

Mercy’s missing poster. (Petsearchers Canada/Facebook)
Missing dog swims across Fraser River from Maple Ridge to Barnston Island

Pop-up banner image