Charges laid in connection with body found in Okanagan Lake

The victim has been identified but his name is not being released until next of kin are notified

Charges have been laid against a 25-year-old man after a body was found in Okanagan Lake on July 29.

RCMP Southeast District Inspector Brent Novakoski says Wayne Zablan has been charged with first-degree murder and will remain in custody until a court appearance on Aug. 29.

RCMP were called to an area near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m. last Friday after a member of the public called them about a body in the water near W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Insp. Novakoski says the victim has been identified but his name is not being released as police are trying to notify next of kin.

“It is evident that Mr. Zablan and the victim knew each other and we feel that there is no risk to the public,” said Novakoski.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit at at 1-877-987-8477.

