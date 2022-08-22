Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). IHIT announced Monday (Aug. 22) that 25-year-old Bryce Dallas Campbell of Surrey has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Charges laid in July 30 double fatal shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Surrey’s Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder

Charges have now been laid in the shooting deaths of two men and the attempted murder of another in South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30.

Surrey’s Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced in a release issued Monday (Aug. 22) evening.

Campbell was arrested Aug. 5 and remained in custody until the charges were laid on Aug. 22.

Search warrants were obtained by IHIT investigators for multiple locations throughout the Lower Mainland, which resulted in evidence being recovered, the release from IHIT stated.

Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni were shot and killed in South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30. One other man, Harbir Khosa, was also shot, but survived.

At 2:45 p.m. that day, police received reports of a shooting at the park, located at 14600 20 Ave.

Surrey Detachment first responders arrived to find Krishna, Soreni and Khosa, all suffering from gun shot wounds, in what was believed to be a targeted incident.

Krishna and Soreni died as a result of their injuries, while Khosa was treated for life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: IHIT identifies victims in South Surrey shooting, one person taken into custody but not charged

READ ALSO: 2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

“This was a complex investigation that came together as a result of the dedication of IHIT’s investigating team and the strong partnerships with the Surrey Detachment, CFSEU BC and the public,” notes the release.

“We are aware of the public concern regarding the recent daytime shootings. We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“Though charges have been laid, the investigation continues and we still urge anyone with information to come forward.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area of the South Surrey Athletic Park between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30, 2022 or anyone who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


