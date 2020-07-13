Charges laid in Langley homicide, house fire investigation

Police remained on the scene June 16, 2020, of the fatal house fire that destroyed the light yellow house on the left in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive in Langley and causing substantial damage to the grey house on the right where the Wenzoski family lived (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Charges have been laid in a Langley homicide investigation, where three people died in a house fire in June, IHIT reported Monday morning.

Sgt. Frank Jang will be holding a media availability this morning at 10 a.m. to provide further details.

READ MORE: Three confirmed dead in Langley house fire

On June 13, RCMP were called to 19600-block of Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.

Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide. He was later identified as a resident of the home.

Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house and their identities are not yet confirmed.

JUST IN: IHIT laid charges in Langley homicide investigation from June. Background here: https://t.co/SNIp59kuhO https://t.co/hYN5w4XogJ — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) July 13, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHITLangley