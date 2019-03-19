Chicago police union wants federal probe in Smollett case

The police kept the investigation and Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself

The Chicago police union’s president alleges that the county’s top prosecutor interfered with the investigation of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett before recusing herself and wants the Justice Department to determine if she broke any laws.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham wrote the Justice Department following reports that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked by two masked men after the former chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama informed Foxx that Smollett’s family had concerns about the probe.

The police kept the investigation and Foxx recused herself. Her office charged Smollett with lying to police.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Foxx’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects
Next story
UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Just Posted

Getting dry in Maple Ridge, be careful

Two brush fires recently already

UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Evacuation shelter now a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31.

More condos sought for downtown Maple Ridge project

Seeking 20 per cent increase in number of units

Maple Ridge roads getting rehab

Construction season starting soon

Pets: FIV – highly misunderstood

The Feline Immunodeficiency Virus is a retrovirus that affects approximately 2.5 to… Continue reading

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Burnaby RCMP arrest man after reports of carrying a gun in Metrotown

The 47-year-old man is known to police

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Most Read