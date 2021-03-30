Child dies following incident at Victoria Hotel Zed pool

A child who suffered life-threatening injuries after an incident at a Hotel Zed pool March 24 has died. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

A child who suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool last week has died, Victoria police have confirmed.

On March 24, emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child. The child was quickly transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement released on March 25, the Victoria Police Department said that while the investigation was ongoing, officers do not believe “a criminal act was involved in this tragic incident.”

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the incident, but said it is unable to disclose any details at this time.

