Child robbed by man in Maple Ridge

Incident happened along 216 Street Saturday morning

Police are looking for a man who robbed a child in Maple Ridge.

The incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, as a nine-year-old was walking along 216 Street.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP can confirm they received an isolated report of an unknown man allegedly taking a five dollar bill from a nine-year-old boy,” confirmed Insp. Jayson Lucash with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Lucash said the man made no threats to the child and there was no aggressive, physical altercation. A detailed suspect description was provided to police.

Police canvassed the area for the suspect, noted Lucash, but without success. They were also looking for witnesses or video surveillance from nearby houses and businesses.

“Victim services was offered to the boy and his family and the investigation continues,” said Lucash.

