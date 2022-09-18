(Special to The News)

(Special to The News)

Childrens camps in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Monday

Activities for children as schools close for day of mourning

City Halls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are offering day camps for children this coming Monday.

Some parents will be looking for childcare due to the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, which has been declared a public holiday, and schools are closed.

Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture is offering day camps at the Albion Community Centre and Greg Moore Youth Centre, which will accomodate children aged 6-12.

Kids can participate in a variety of activities, sports and spend quality time with their peers, says Parks and Rec.

Camps at both Maple Ridge facilities will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and cost $38. Register online or over the phone at 604-467-7422.

READ ALSO:

In Pitt Meadows, there will be a registered Pitt Troopers Day Camp available for children in Grades 1-5. The camp will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Youth Centre.

It will feature outdoor activities, crafts, games and sciences. Cost is $34. To register call 604-465-2470, or register online at pittfitandfun.ca

READ ALSO:

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Daycaremaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Next story
VIDEO: Restoring the culinary and cultural bounty of ancient Indigenous sea gardens in B.C.

Just Posted

The Vancouver Giants goalie Brett Mirwald managed to save 38 of the 40 shots he faced against the Kelowna Rockets, leading to him being named the first star of the game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Vancouver Giants get their first pre-season win in Maple Ridge

Colton Roberts was able to play in front of a home crowd at Cam Neely Arena and even scored the first goal of the game. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Vancouver Giants get their first pre-season win in Maple Ridge

(Special to The News)
Childrens camps in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Monday

After several years of frantic price increases, the real estate market is cooling in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and across the region. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Only some housing solutions can be found at local council tables