Childrens camps in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Monday

Activities for children as schools close for day of mourning

City Halls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are offering day camps for children this coming Monday.

Some parents will be looking for childcare due to the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, which has been declared a public holiday, and schools are closed.

Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture is offering day camps at the Albion Community Centre and Greg Moore Youth Centre, which will accomodate children aged 6-12.

Kids can participate in a variety of activities, sports and spend quality time with their peers, says Parks and Rec.

Camps at both Maple Ridge facilities will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and cost $38. Register online or over the phone at 604-467-7422.

In Pitt Meadows, there will be a registered Pitt Troopers Day Camp available for children in Grades 1-5. The camp will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Youth Centre.

It will feature outdoor activities, crafts, games and sciences. Cost is $34. To register call 604-465-2470, or register online at pittfitandfun.ca

