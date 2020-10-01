Chilliwack man, 31, in critical condition after altercation at Langley university

Langley Mounties were called to Trinity Western University for a report of an “agitated man” who was having an altercation with campus security on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (file)

Mounties were called to Trinity Western University on Wednesday for a report of an “agitated man” on campus who was having an altercation with campus security, according to Langley RCMP.

Just before 3 p.m. police attended the call where they found a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack unresponsive, said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

Parslow said the man was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital by BC Ambulance Service, where he remains in critical condition.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and have confirmed that all residents on campus are safe and there are no safety concerns at this time,” she added.

Langley Serious Crime investigators are asking the public to share any video footage of Wednesday’s incident, said Cpl. Holly Largy, with Langley RCMP.

“While there is some video posted on social media, it is likely there is additional video available taken from a variety of angles,” she said. “This video could be helpful to investigators.”

Anyone with video footage or additional information who have not yet spoken with investigators are to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

