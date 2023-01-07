Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14, 2022 following a fatal stabbing. (Kevin Mills/ Mission City Record)

Several Mission RCMP cars could be seen along Fourth Ave. on the morning of Dec. 14, 2022 following a fatal stabbing. (Kevin Mills/ Mission City Record)

Chilliwack man charged with 2nd-degree murder following stabbing in Mission

Matthew Bauer, 27, of Chilliwack charged with killing 64-year-old Holbert Tew

A Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide in Mission on Dec. 14, 2022.

Matthew Bauer of Chilliwack was arrested on Jan. 6, more than three weeks after a stabbing that left 64-year-old Holbert Tew dead in his own home.

Around 7 a.m. on Dec. 14, the Mission RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue in Mission near Mary Street.

READ MORE: One man is dead after stabbing incident in Mission

Upon arrival, Mission RCMP found a man suffering from stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim died on scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

IHIT investigators worked swiftly and soon identified 27-year-old Bauer as a suspect.

On Jan. 6, IHIT investigators, supported by the Mission RCMP and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP, found and safely arrested Bauer.

The following day, BC Prosecution Service laid a charges of second-degree murder against Bauer in relation to the homicide of Tew.

“IHIT is extremely thankful for the dedication of our partners at each detachment, municipal police agency, as well as the support from all the Integrated Teams,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “Investigators are continuing to work to determine a motive.”

 

