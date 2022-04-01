Chilliwack Mounties shut down illegal drug trafficking operation, 2 men arrested

Large quantities of drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine seized

Police seized large quantities of illegal drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine during a March 30, 2022 investigation. (RCMP)

Two men were arrested and a “large” quantity of illegal drugs were seized by police during a drug bust, said Chilliwack RCMP.

The investigation led to the seizure of illegal drugs and the collapse of an alleged drug trafficking operation in the 45000-block of Victoria Avenue on Wednesday, March 30.

It began when the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit arrested a 34-year-old man during an alleged street level illegal drug transaction.

Officers then followed the arrest with a search warrant at an apartment on Victoria Avenue where police arrested a 31-year-old man.

Police seized large quantities of illegal drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs and cash during the execution of the search warrant.

Police later released both men from custody.

“Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit officers continue to pursue their investigation,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Safety of the community is always our priority. Dangerous drugs destined for the streets will not reach their destination.”

Chilliwack RCMP urge folks to contact police when they witness something suspicious by calling 604-792-4611, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a non-emergency crime in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer online click onto https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en.

