Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

A Chilliwack physiotherapist is charged with two counts of sexual assault for alleged offences from last summer.

Sanjay Amrutkar, 38, of Chilliwack, was arrested without incident and first appeared in court Feb. 12, 2020, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

The offences are alleged to have occurred while working as a physiotherapist at a Chilliwack clinic.

Amrutkar is charged with two counts of sexual assault and is released from custody pending a court date in March 2020.

“Our investigators are aware that there may be other victims who have not reported an encounter to police,” said Const. Jennifer Thomson of Chilliwack RCMP. “To further our investigation we encourage those persons to contact police.”

If you have any information or believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

