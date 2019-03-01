Still from a video after a shooting in Sardis in Chilliwack on Feb. 28 at around 9 p.m. A 23-year-old man was shot in the incident. (Submitted)

VIDEO: 23-year-old male injured in Chilliwack shooting late Thursday

Police say a 19-year-old male is in custody; unrelated to shooting downtown on Tuesday

A 19-year-old male is in custody and a 23-year-old male is in hospital after a shooting in south Chilliwack late Thursday.

It was at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 when Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 45400-block of South Sumas Road near the firehall and Sardis secondary.

Police found the 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident is believed to be targeted and he is in custody pending the outcome of our investigation,” RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said Friday.

The shooting on South Sumas comes just two days after another shooting on Victor Street downtown left a woman in critical condition. No one has been arrested in that incident and police say they believe that the two shootings are unrelated.

• READ MORE: Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Chilliwack shooting

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of the shooting on South Sumas on Thursday evening. Police arrived in large numbers shortly after the reports of shots fired.

Some residents in the area are reporting hearing cars squealing, and what seemed to be a barricaded house in the area.

One video shared on Facebook shows multiple police cars in the dark, with what sounds like a man screaming in pain nearby.

By 10:45 p.m., RCMP were telling people in the area they were no longer searching for a suspect.

The 19-year-old in custody is likely to appear before a judge or a justice of the peace in the coming days.

Vrolyk added that people have video of the incident, the RCMP would like to see that. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Follow www.theprogress.com for updates as they become available.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jaden Smith’s foundation bringing clean water to Flint
Next story
British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Just Posted

UPDATED: Third fire at Maple Ridge’s tent city in two days

No details on any injuries; city going back to court

Letter: ‘Great job at camp on weekend’

‘Maple Ridge camp needs to be cleared and turned back into a park.’

Marauders playing for Fraser Valley championship

Pitt Meadows will take on G.W. Graham Friday night in Surrey

Future innovators of today and tomorrow honoured at BEA gala in Maple Ridge

The Chamber of Commerce awards were handed out at Thomas Haney secondary

Still no heat in tent city warming tent

Maple Ridge said it would talk to BC Housing

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

VIDEO: 23-year-old male injured in Chilliwack shooting late Thursday

Police say a 19-year-old male is in custody; unrelated to shooting downtown on Tuesday

Most Read