The pre-freshet Fraser River near Chilliwack, April 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack to draft new Climate Action Plan

Council approved consultants Pinna Sustainability to take on climate plan update

City of Chilliwack is drafting a new Climate Action Plan with public consultation coming in the new year.

Council approved staff recommendation Tuesday to accept the consulting proposal from lead proponent, Pinna Sustainability Inc., in the amount of $74,820.

The project name was also amended from ‘Air Quality and Climate Action Plans’ to just ‘Climate Action Plan’ based on a suggestion by Coun. Harv Westeringh to make it less confusing.

READ MORE: Council decides to update plan

Coun. Jeff Shields asked when the start date would be, and was told the consultants’ work will start in January with “extensive public consultation” expected to start toward the end of February or beginning of March.

Right now the due date is August 2020 for consultants to deliver the new action plan for Chilliwack.

Watch www.theprogress.com for ongoing coverage and upcoming releases with consultation dates and opportunities listed. Check this city overview on climate action.

READ MORE: Student petition asks city to create climate action plan

The city “measures its corporate GHG emissions and reports on community-wide and corporate GHG reduction initiatives” through the provincial Climate Action Rebate Incentive Program (CARIP), but it does not measure community emissions regularly, although some data is available through the provincial government.

The city has achieved Level 3 recognition for “accelerating progress on charter commitments” with further details are at www.chilliwack.com/ClimateAction.

The updated plan will look at best practices of other cities, legislative tools to help get the work done, and more.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners
Next story
Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

Downtown building sells for $6.6 million

Pitt Meadows is second when it comes to longest walk-in wait times in B.C.

Maple Ridge also one of 10 worst wait times in province

Round Christmas tree finds home in Maple Ridge

Jill Constable’s family always enjoyed the “Charlie Brown” Christmas trees

Better mental health supports for students in SD42

$26,500 over the next three years to SD42

UBC students develop safer clothing donation bins after deaths

Banned in Pitt Meadows and other cities following deaths

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, Stubhub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Vancouver Giants downed 3-0 by last-place Cougars

‘We had too many passengers tonight’ coach says

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Transparency, dedication sum up B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2019

B.C. athletes proved to be leaders on the national and international stage despite current and past physical, mental challenges

Most Read