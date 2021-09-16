A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted as she walks by a TV screen showing CCTV reporting number of COVID-19 cases in China, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted as she walks by a TV screen showing CCTV reporting number of COVID-19 cases in China, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Number represents about 72% of the country’s 1.4 billion people

Chinese health officials announced Thursday that more than 1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world’s most populous country, or about 72% of its 1.4 billion people.

Through Wednesday, 2.16 billion vaccine doses had been administered and 1.01 billion people had been fully vaccinated, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a news conference.

The announcement came as China battles a new outbreak of the delta variant in the southeastern province of Fujian, where 200 cases have been confirmed in the past six days.

Authorities have locked down affected neighborhoods, closed schools and entertainment venues and restricted travel out of Fujian in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

China has largely stopped the spread of the coronavirus by imposing restrictions and mass testing whenever new cases are found. It also limits entry to the country and requires people who arrive to quarantine in a hotel for at least two weeks.

—The Associated Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Forfeiture office targets parents of gang member killed in South Surrey
Next story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch

Just Posted

Steve Ranta has run for office before. This time, he’s one of six contenders vying to be the MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Ranta returns as lone independent candidate in federal run

Phil Klapwyk, who works in the film industry, is running as the New Democrat in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Labour leader throws hat in ring for NDP

Juliuss Hoffmann is running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding in this month’s federal election. (Special to The News)
Self-employed father carries People’s Party of Canada flag into election

Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton is once again running to be MP in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding. (Special to The News)
Incumbent seeks re-election under Conservative banner