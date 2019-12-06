Christmas in Pitt Meadows starts yuletide season

The City of Pitt Meadows kicked off the yuletide season with its annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows festival at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, Friday.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were there along with lots of entertainment on the main stage. The evening included the presentation of Pitt Meadows’ Community Service Awards and the lighting of the Christmas tree in Spirit Square.

There was face painting, a bouncy castle, cookie decorating and story time with Elsa from Frozen. Outside, there were free rides on the Christmas Train with a donation to the food bank.

Stilt walkers loomed over everyone and there was also a place where you could write a letter to Santa.