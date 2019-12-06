Christmas in Pitt Meadows starts yuletide season

Community service award winners also announced

The City of Pitt Meadows kicked off the yuletide season with its annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows festival at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, Friday.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were there along with lots of entertainment on the main stage. The evening included the presentation of Pitt Meadows’ Community Service Awards and the lighting of the Christmas tree in Spirit Square.

There was face painting, a bouncy castle, cookie decorating and story time with Elsa from Frozen. Outside, there were free rides on the Christmas Train with a donation to the food bank.

Stilt walkers loomed over everyone and there was also a place where you could write a letter to Santa.

 

Previous story
Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Just Posted

Westview plays in host tournament championship

First loss of new season for Maple Ridge’s academy hoops team

Christmas in Pitt Meadows starts yuletide season

Community service award winners also announced

Funding to train workers 55-plus announced in Maple Ridge

Skills training, employment support for those seeking employment

Maple Ridge wants to push through to 240th Street

Council endorses another step for Abernethy Way extension

Telus invests $15 million in Pitt Meadows to bring faster connectivity

Increasing wireless and internet speeds.

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Braille signs coming to TransLink bus stops in 2020

Transit authority says it’s the first to do so in Canada and the United States

CUPE issues 72-hour strike notice for SkyTrain

Local 7000 release states ‘parties are still bargaining’, union will have job action plan by Saturday

Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was gunned down while on his way to university

Most Read