Cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows open cooling centres

Both the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are opening cooling centres, as Environment Canada issues a weather warning with a prolonged heat wave hitting the South Coast region.

The temperature is forecast to be in the low to mid 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Aug. 13, through Wednesday, Aug. 16 throughout the Metro Vancouver area.

The City of Maple Ridge will have a cooling centre opening on Sunday at the Greg Moore Youth Centre (11925 Haney Place) starting on Sunday, August 13, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until the Heat Warning has ended. People can bring their dogs into the facility as long as they remain on leash and in control of their owners.

City staff will be equipped with water and information for vulnerable citizens on where they can go to escape the heat. You can find information on how to prepare for this heat wave at www.mapleridge.ca/1229. The city asks that you reach out to you neighbours, friends and family that may be more susceptible to the heat and offer assistance, and to “stay safe and stay hydrated.”

The City of Pitt Meadows will open the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (PMFRC) as a drop-in cooling centre on Sunday. Again, pets are permitted if they are in a carrier and under the control of the owner at all times.

The drop-in cooling centre will be staffed by Emergency Support Services volunteers, who will provide guests with bottled water, washroom access and seating.

The PMFRC, located at 12027 Harris Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other areas to cool off in Pitt Meadows include:

• Pitt Meadows Library (200-12099 Harris Rd.) The Library is open Sunday August 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• The spray park at Harris Road Park at 12460 Harris Rd. is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Harris Road Outdoor Pool at 12460 Harris Rd.

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the South Coast, says Environment Canada. Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water.

Temperatures are expected to lower a few degrees on Thursday.

Extreme heat affects everyone. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.