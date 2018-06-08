City hall has partnered with the conservation group ARMS and First Nations groups to lobby BC Hydro to restore salmon habitat. (THE NEWS files)

City and partners will pressure Hydro for fishway

Maple Ridge joined by Katzie, Kwantlen and Arms

The City of Maple Ridge is partnering with local First Nations and the Alouette River Management Society to convince BC Hydro to build a fish passage to allow salmon to return from the South Alouette River to the Alouette Lake.

On Tuesday, council agreed a memorandum of understanding among Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations, Arms and the city should be prepared “for the coordination of an aligned request to BC Hydro regarding fish passage, compensation and restoration related to the Alouette Watershed.”

“We’re all on the same page as far as our desire to see a fish passage of some kind, and things always work better when you’re all together,” noted Coun. Craig Speirs, who met with the first nations groups with Coun. Gordy Robson and Mayor Nicole Read.

The city also approved a process to hire an independent project coordinator at an estimated cost of $5,000 to $10,000. That coordinator will research the issue, and prepare recommendations to be presented to Hydro. The costs will first be brought back to council for consideration.

Arms executive director Greta Borick-Cunningham said the formal partnership between the four parties is an important step in a long process to get Hydro working on the salmon passage project.

“We’re really happy they’re drafting an MOU, and recognizing we’re all working together on fish passage,” said Borick-Cunningham. “It can only be a good thing.”

“It’s a seven-step process, and it’s not going to happen overnight,” she said.

She said ARMS is at about step four in Hydro’s process, and must now submit a feasibility study to the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program for endorsement.

However, Hydro is in the process of renewing one of its Alouette Water Licences, and through this process the city, Arms, Katzie and Kwantlen will advocate for a strong commitment from Hydro for habitat restoration and species compensation.

In the coming weeks, city staff will be working closely with the Katzie, Kwantlen and ARMS, to articulate shared expectations, said council’s report. The Alouette Lake reservoir and dam have created permanent change, but to date the area has not received adequate funding to restore the ecological, economic and cultural value that has been lost, the council report added.

The Alouette Lake Reservoir and Dam are within the unceded territories of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations.

Previous story
B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier
Next story
Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Just Posted

City and partners will pressure Hydro for fishway

Maple Ridge joined by Katzie, Kwantlen and Arms

Wider bike lanes for South Alouette bridge in Pitt Meadows

An extra $95,000 to be put towards bridge project to widen the lanes

In Education: I didn’t get through high school alone

Connecting with your community is important.

Homeless camp will persist, despite modular housing

Alliance says 55 units will not end homelessness in Maple Ridge

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Most Read