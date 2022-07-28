City approves $1.5 M to replace culvert in Maple Ridge

Work expected to be completed in September

Forrest Smith, director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Forrest Smith, director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge has approved $1.5 million to replace a culvert that was damaged during the atmospheric river rain event in November last year.

Council approved the work at the meeting on Tuesday, July 26.

The damaged culvert is located at 112 Avenue and 280 Street, where the surface of the road was damaged during the weather event as well.

Work will start almost immediately, said the director of engineering Forrest Smith, and will involve repairing the road along with the replacement of the culvert with a new one that has been engineered to accommodate future extreme weather events.

“I know that area residents will be glad to see this route reopened in their neighbourhood and we appreciate their patience as we have dealt with the supply chain issues around the manufacture and supply of the new culvert,” Smith said.

Timing of the work is governed by the requirement to construct the work within the fisheries window to mitigate any impact to Whonnock Creek.

Work is expected to be completed in September, noted Smith.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues ‘red alert’ with 3 atmospheric rivers in the forecast

ALSO: British Columbia braces for third ‘atmospheric river’ after recent floods

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave
Next story
Province warns of increased fire risk ahead of B.C. Day long weekend

Just Posted

Forrest Smith, director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
City approves $1.5 M to replace culvert in Maple Ridge

Troy Edwards, 17, was at the Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event with his mother Deanna Edwards, and his sister Kendyl, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Hundreds check out career and education opportunities in Maple Ridge

This year’s Ridge Meadows Royals U15A team that will be competing in the provincials includes, from left: Cooper Tuck, Karson Armstrong, Karsten Doran, Colby Nicol, Nathan Haynes, Jackson Holland, Cameron Juhasz, Michael Konowalchuk, Nathan Kuipers, Rowan Jacques-Familia, Ryder Teasdale and Will Rerup. Coaches are: Jordan Armstrong - head coach, Brendan Doran - assistant coach, Mike Haynes - assistant coach, Darren Nicol - assistant coach, and Ron Tuck - manger. (Special to The News)
U15A Royals batting for top spot at the provincials in Pitt Meadows

A seniors only bench at this years Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Seniors take the stage at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Countryfest