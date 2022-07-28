City approves $1.5 M to replace culvert in Maple Ridge

Forrest Smith, director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge has approved $1.5 million to replace a culvert that was damaged during the atmospheric river rain event in November last year.

Council approved the work at the meeting on Tuesday, July 26.

The damaged culvert is located at 112 Avenue and 280 Street, where the surface of the road was damaged during the weather event as well.

Work will start almost immediately, said the director of engineering Forrest Smith, and will involve repairing the road along with the replacement of the culvert with a new one that has been engineered to accommodate future extreme weather events.

“I know that area residents will be glad to see this route reopened in their neighbourhood and we appreciate their patience as we have dealt with the supply chain issues around the manufacture and supply of the new culvert,” Smith said.

Timing of the work is governed by the requirement to construct the work within the fisheries window to mitigate any impact to Whonnock Creek.

Work is expected to be completed in September, noted Smith.

