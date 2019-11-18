City buys land for park next to school

Maple Ridge acquires five acres on 108th Avenue

Maple Ridge has bought a five-acre piece of land on 108th Avenue in northeast Albion for $11.1 million, for a future park, the city announced Monday.

The property at 24809 – 108th Ave., is next to the site that will be used for a new school.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district announced in October that it was buying the corner lot at 249th Street and 108th Avenue for a new school.

“The city has a long-standing agreement with School District No. 42 to collaborate on the development of future school and park sites. By working together to provide multi-use park, play and recreational spaces, we ensure taxpayer dollars are maximized,” Mayor Michael Morden said in a release.

He cited the partnership between the school district and the city in building the Albion Community Centre and c’usqunela elementary next to each other.

The school opened in September.

The community centre opens next year.

Morden said that the acquisition secures the park site as part of the long-term plan for northeast Albion and “ensures we have the land in place to deliver integrated community amenities for future residents of this fast-growing neighbourhood.”

The province provided the school district $5.4 million for the school site property, but the amount the city paid for its site wasn’t disclosed.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000
Next story
RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

Just Posted

Traffic bylaw change gets final OK

Maple Ridge follows rest of B.C., not allowing biking on sidewalks

Non-profit Showcase at the ACT in Maple Ridge

A chance to see what work local non-profits do in the community

City buys land for park next to school

Maple Ridge acquires five acres on 108th Avenue

Maple Ridge cops seeking SUV driver as a witness in possible assault

Woman running away tried to get into vehicle

Metro floats proposal for river bus service on the Fraser

Electric vessels would serve Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and other river cities

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

B.C. petition calls for seat belts in new school buses

Agassiz bus driver collects 124,000 signatures in support

Public inquest to be held into mysterious death of Fraser Valley man

2011 death of Corey Scherbey ruled an overdose by the RCMP while parents insist he was murdered

NHL commissioner declines to weigh in on Cherry, says MacLean ‘spoke from the heart’

Bettman declined to weigh in on Cherry’s departure

Family dog dies in B.C. house fire

Cause of Chilliwack blaze on Nov. 16 considered accidental

How to keep community cats safe in winter

Some steps to help them stay warm, safe as temperatures drop.

Most Read