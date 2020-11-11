Maple Ridge city hall

Maple Ridge city hall

City cancels group programs and closes facilities

Response to COVID-19 public health orders

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows city halls have shut down facilities and programs to comply with Saturday’s new health measures to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

Maple Ridge said it will close some services until Nov. 23.

Indoor pool group fitness, drop-in gym activities and group fitness programs are all cancelled at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. Birthday party bookings and registered sports programs for children are also cancelled.

For a complete list of what activities are open and which are closed, see the city Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/yourmapleridge/posts/3480405252025701

Pitt Meadows has similarly suspended all group fitness, registered sports programs and facility bookings until Nov. 23.

“The rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases are very concerning,” says Mayor Bill Dingwall. “We need everyone to do their part and to follow all health orders which will help to slow the spread of the virus. We are in this together.”

https://www.facebook.com/pittmeadows/photos/a.120118831383239/3623691004359320/

Affected programs are group fitness, registered sports such as pickleball and basketball, and bookings at all city facilities are cancelled, including the South Bonson Community Centre, the Family Recreation Centre, and Heritage Hall.

City staff have notified all impacted users and organizations about programming changes and cancellations.

 


Coronavirus

