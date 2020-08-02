City gets new online virtual assistant

Party who picks a name will win $300 in gift cards

City Hall is asking the public to help name the city’s new online virtual assistant.

The silver horse is the digital offspring of ‘The Beast’ clock outside City Hall. Its function will be to help the public access information from the city website mapleridge.ca, through searches. It will be located at the borrom right hand corner of the city website.

The city is holding a contest, and is offering $300 in gift cards from local businesses for the party who comes up with the chosen name.

“You can suggest a name using my interface by using the prompt ‘I want to give you a name’ or you can send your suggestions for my name to the email communications@mapleridge.ca and my human handlers will shortlist the top five names and bring that list to council, who will make the final choice,” it says.

The new name will be announce at a council meeting on Sept. 29.

“…my time on the internet has taught me that I don’t want to be called ‘Beasty McBeastface” or “HAL 2020,” it says.

