City hoping for community participation in the Pitt Meadows Day planning

City of Pitt Meadows is hoping to put together a Pitt Meadows Day Advisory Committee (PMDAC), to help the city plan and execute the annual celebration.

The city is hoping to get community participation by Oct. 8, to be part of the planning and execution commitee, said city’s communications manager Carolyn Baldridge.

“It is important for citizens to be a part of this committee as it encourages involvement within their own community. It helps foster pride not only in their city, but in an event that showcases local businesses, youth and other community members in a positive and fun environment,” she said.

Pitt Meadows Day is the community’s largest event, celebrated on the first Saturday of June each year. It was moved to a virtual format this year as well as the last, due to the pandemic however, the city is hoping to have an in-person celebration in 2022.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows day will be celebrated virtually again

“Pitt Meadows Day is a signature event held for our community to gather, connect and celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our city. Typically thousands of residents come together for a pancake breakfast, parade, food trucks, entertainment, BBQ and fireworks. This free family event is a long standing community tradition dating back over 80 years,” said Baldridge.

“The past two years, the City has had to come up with creative ways for us to celebrate due to the pandemic, including virtual activities, online crafts, a drive-by parade, community slideshow, scavenger hunt and more. We look forward to coming together to celebrate as a community once we have recovered from this pandemic and it is safe to do so.”

Currently, the committee has six members on it, and the city is hoping to add seven more members to join. Depending on the activity that the committee members choose to oversee, they will need to commit up to eight hours a month from January to April, said Baldridge. Those hours would increase slightly in May leading up to the event, and would require a full day committement for Pitt Meadows Day. Committee members will join for a two or three year term.

For more information on the committees and on how to apply, people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/committees.

LOOKING BACK: Pitt Meadows Day can’t afford another five-year hiatus