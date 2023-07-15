The BC Games are coming to Maple Ridge in the summer of 2024.

The BC Games are coming to Maple Ridge in the summer of 2024.

City hosts event to mark one year until BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge

Wednesday’s flag transer ceremony will take place at city hall

The countdown to the BC Summer Games is starting.

On Wednesday, July 19, the City of Maple Ridge will hold an event in the plaza on the east side of City Hall (11995 Haney Pl.) to mark one year to the start of the Maple Ridge 2024 BC Summer Games.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon, and feature the official transfer of the BC Games Flag to Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. There will also be a special flag installation on the balcony outside City Hall.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks release 2023-24 regular season schedule

There will be some brief speeches and photo opportunities with BC Games officials, the Maple Ridge 2024 BC Summer Games president, vice president and doard of directors, and other invited community leaders.

Laura Butler is the president of the Games, and former mayor Ernie Daykin the vice-president.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

City hall calls this an important milestone, as the city prepares to host more than 3,500 athletes, coaches and sports officials from around BC in summer of 2024. The games are scheduled from July 18 to July 21, next year.

The Games were to be held in Maple Ridge in 2020, but the event was pre-empted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC Winter and BC Summer Games are British Columbia’s biennial celebration of sport and community. Since 1978, the BC Games have had over 350,000 participants and volunteers, plus thousands more attend as spectators and supporters.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge announces president of 2024 BC Summer Games

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Gamesmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Emergencies minister mobilizes military to help fight B.C. wildfires
Next story
North Vancouver wildfire now held, says regional district

Just Posted

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

New funding for the City of Maple Ridge is aimed at keeping youth away from gangs and guns. (Pixabay/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

The BC Games have selected a Maple Ridge woman to be on the board of directors.
Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors

A 110-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. last Wednesday (July 5). /BC Wildfire Service Photo
IN OUR VIEW: Too dry for carelessness