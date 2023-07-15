City hosts event to mark one year until BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge

The BC Games are coming to Maple Ridge in the summer of 2024.

The countdown to the BC Summer Games is starting.

On Wednesday, July 19, the City of Maple Ridge will hold an event in the plaza on the east side of City Hall (11995 Haney Pl.) to mark one year to the start of the Maple Ridge 2024 BC Summer Games.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to noon, and feature the official transfer of the BC Games Flag to Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. There will also be a special flag installation on the balcony outside City Hall.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks release 2023-24 regular season schedule

There will be some brief speeches and photo opportunities with BC Games officials, the Maple Ridge 2024 BC Summer Games president, vice president and doard of directors, and other invited community leaders.

Laura Butler is the president of the Games, and former mayor Ernie Daykin the vice-president.

The public is welcome to attend the event.

City hall calls this an important milestone, as the city prepares to host more than 3,500 athletes, coaches and sports officials from around BC in summer of 2024. The games are scheduled from July 18 to July 21, next year.

The Games were to be held in Maple Ridge in 2020, but the event was pre-empted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC Winter and BC Summer Games are British Columbia’s biennial celebration of sport and community. Since 1978, the BC Games have had over 350,000 participants and volunteers, plus thousands more attend as spectators and supporters.