City hosts open house for proposed plan for Thornhill Trails

Map of proposed plan for Thornhill Trails. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge held their first open house to discuss the work that should go into the Thornhill Trails, last week.

The city held their first open house on Nov. 18 but has another one planned today, for those who missed the first session. The second open house for the trails will be held on Nov. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Maple ridge Leisure Centre, multipurpose room 4.

“Our goal is to hear from the surrounding neighbours, local hikers, mountain bikers, equestrian trail users and anyone else who currently frequents Thornhill…or who wants to try the trails out!” said the city.

There is also a survey available online for those unable to attend the open house. The survey will be open until Dec. 12, to share opinions on how the trail should be developed. People can visit the survey here: https://documents.mapleridge.ca/Forms/ThornhillTrails2.

In October, the city had collaborated with trail stakeholder associations, Haney Horsemen and Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association, and jointly developed a proposed trail plan for Thornhill. The trail plan intends to prioritize safety and multi-user access to trails on Thornhill.

“This is a great opportunity to review the findings of the community engagement process so far and to provide feedback on the proposed plan,” said the city.

