The newly acquired 4.28 acres of land is nestled between the Port Haney Wharf and Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

City of Maple Ridge acquires 4 acres of waterfront property

The former Haney log sort land cost $4.5 million to purchase

Maple Ridge has bought four-plus acres of waterfront property nestled between the Port Haney Wharf and Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

The $4.5-million acquisition of the former Haney log sort lands was approved by council back in October 2021.

It is part of the city’s goal to improve waterfront access for locals, said Maple Ridge CAO Scott Hartman.

“As we continue to develop the parks, recreation, and culture master plan and deliver on the city’s economic development and tourism strategies, these lands are an incredible asset that will allow all citizens access to the Fraser River and create opportunities for collaboration with Metro Vancouver and our First Nation neighbours for environmental stewardship and recreation,” Hartman elaborated.

Stephan Labonne, parks general manager said that while this acquisition is “great,” the most exciting news is yet to come.

“In the coming weeks, we will be bringing forward some news on partnerships to explore how we can increase access to these lands for citizens and connect two popular local assets, the Port Haney Wharf and Kanaka Creek Regional Park,” he said.

Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities, said that this goal is actually part of a larger vision for the entire region.

“The initial design work, partially funded through the ATF [Active Transportation Fund] grant, will focus on the routing of a multi-use waterfront pathway to connect the Port Haney Wharf with Kanaka Creek Regional Park, as part of the regional Experience the Fraser ‘Coast to Canyon’ vision,” said Richmond.

This deal is coming at the perfect time, according to Tyler Westover, director of economic development.

“Citizens are looking for opportunities to incorporate hiking and cycling with dining experiences, and this acquisition is well timed as the historic neighbourhood is undergoing a planning review to set the direction for future development,” Westover said.

With the latest council meeting on Oct. 25, approval was given for the city to enter an agreement with Transport Canada and move forward with the plans to change and develop the 4.28-acres of waterfront property.

