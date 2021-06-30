City of Maple Ridge asking the public about safety through July

Maple Ridge city hall is doing public consultation about community safety throughout July.

The city’s goal is to support further development of the Community Social Safety Initiative (CSSI). Staff and consultants have developed a public engagement plan that includes outreach to individual neighbourhoods and business owners, running until July 31.

“Community safety remains council’s top priority and substantial progress has been made to deliver the CSSI over the past 18 months,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “It’s now time to take this plan to the next level and that begins with ensuring it’s meeting the needs of our citizens and businesses. I encourage everyone to participate in this consultation process – have your say in this community-led solution and help us build a better, safer city for all.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge looks to hire more Community Safety Officers

READ ALSO: Pocket parks, walkability, safety are highlights of Maple Ridge downtown vision

Results will be presented to council in September.

Engagement opportunities over the summer, to identify neighbourhood-specific concerns, include:

• Virtual neighbourhood meetings, from July 7-22: These sessions are designed to collect insights into community safety priorities and offer citizens an opportunity to provide feedback. A list of neighbourhoods and meeting dates, as well as registration information, can be found at mapleridge.ca

• Online Survey, until July 31: The wider community is invited to share experiences, successes and challenges related to community safety. The Maple Ridge Downtown BIA has partnered with the city to provide gift cards survey participants could win. There are 15 gift cards worth $25 each.

• Community Pop-Ups: City staff will be dropping by a series of popular locations around the community to share information on the consultation process and answer questions from residents.

• Virtual Community Safety Panel Q&A, July 29: This interactive event will offer attendees a chance to hear from a panel of experts and staff working on the ground to implement the CSSI. E-mail leadtogether@mapleridge.ca to register for this webinar.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge to field new Integrated Safety Ambassador Team of volunteers

For more information about the consultation process visit mapleridge.ca/2370.