Taxpayers used a number of methods to pay their property taxes, including online options that meant they didn’t have to go in, in person, to the Maple Ridge municipal facilities while COVID safety precautions were in place. ((City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Taxpayers used a number of methods to pay their property taxes, including online options that meant they didn’t have to go in, in person, to the Maple Ridge municipal facilities while COVID safety precautions were in place. ((City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge collects more than 96 per cent of property tax

Municipal tax deadline was extended to Oct. 1, and most taxpayers met that cutoff

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Maple Ridge has collected more than 96 per cent of its 2020 property tax levy.

The 96.4 per cent collection rate is in line with previous years, said Mayor Mike Morden.

The collection rate in 2019 was 97.2 per cent and hovered around the 97-per-cent mark between 2016 and 2018.

Property tax levies are the primary source of revenue for all B.C. communities, the mayor explained.

As part of its response to COVID-19, council extended the property tax payment deadline to Oct. 1. In a typical year, property taxes are due on July 2.

RELATED: Maple Ridge extends tax deadline to October

“COVID-19 has taken a financial toll on many families and businesses,” he acknowledged, extending a big thanks to all those who paided before the traditional July deadline.

“We’re pleased that we were able to provide extra time to those who needed it, in alignment with provincial direction. We will continue to do our part to support our community as we navigate these challenging times together,” Morden said.

Due to the public health orders and safety plans in place for the pandemic, citizens were encouraged to use alternate methods to make their payments. This year, payments made via financial institutions increased by 39 per cent and use of the City’s online payment portal increased 18 per cent year-over-year.

MyCity is an online tool that helps home and business owners monitor and maintain their property tax, metered utility, dog and business licence accounts. This online platform experienced a surge in enrolment, with registrations increasing by 17 per cent so far in 2020. In a typical year, the number of users increases by one per cent.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows residents paid property taxes on time

In the neighbouring community of Pitt Meadows, where the penalty deadline for taxes was also extended to Oct. 1, they reported 94.12 per cent of people paid their property taxes on time – again in keeping with past years.

.

______________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeProperty taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland (middle) with Inspectors Wendy Mehat and Allison Good get in the spirit for a Halloween message. (Facebook)
Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Ridge Meadows RCMP and local fire chiefs with messages for Oct. 31

Taxpayers used a number of methods to pay their property taxes, including online options that meant they didn’t have to go in, in person, to the Maple Ridge municipal facilities while COVID safety precautions were in place. ((City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge collects more than 96 per cent of property tax

Municipal tax deadline was extended to Oct. 1, and most taxpayers met that cutoff

Maple Ridge writer Annette Fulford, pictured with one of her genealogy displays, is one of four authors participating in an Federation of British Columbia Writers panel discussion called Women Who Write About War on Thursday, Nov. 5. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author featured in war writing discussion

Federation of British Columbia Writers is hosting an online event featuring local Annette Fulford

Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland discusses Project Domino Effect at a press conference in February. (THE NEWS files)
Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Maple Ridge’s Tammy Clark shared this picture of a lone tree – bright red, orange, and yellow– popped against the partially snow covered mountain peaks in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Most Read