Maple Ridge City Hall is developing a new website to be launched in early 2024. (Neil Corbett/The News)

City of Maple Ridge developing a new website, seeks public input

City offering draw for $100 gift card for completing survey before May 29

The City of Maple Ridge is asking for public feedback as it develops a new website, designed to meet the needs of a growing community.

The goal is that the new site will provide an accessible and user-friendly experience for all residents, visitors and businesses, asserts city staff. Along with an updated look, it will offer improved navigation, accessibility features, and a responsive design that works on all types of screens, making it easier for everyone to find information about city services, programs and events.

It will launch early next year, and the city is at the beginning stages of the project. Residents, visitors and businesses are invited to provide their insights at engage.mapleridge.ca/website on what they’d like to see incorporated into the new website.

The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and will close at midnight on May 28. Those who complete the survey will be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local business of their choice. To request a paper copy of the survey, please email communications@mapleridge.ca.

The last website update was undertaken in 2018. Since it was launched in the 1990s, mapleridge.ca has become the cornerstone of the city’s digital outreach. Last year, Maple Ridge’s website had more than one million user visits for the first time in the city’s history, with 60 per cent of website visitors using mobile devices versus desktops.

Following a competitive bid process, the city selected and is working with the Victoria-based website design firm UpanUp to deliver the newest iteration of mapleridge.ca.

The website is one of the many projects the city is undertaking to improve communications and engagement with residents. For more information visit mapleridge.ca/engage.

City Hallmaple ridgePitt Meadows

