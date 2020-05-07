City of Maple Ridge has mailed out metered water notices for the first quarter of 2020. Deadline for payment is June 10, 2020. (City of Maple Ridge)

City of Maple Ridge issues metered water notices

Deadline for payment is June 10

City of Maple Ridge has mailed out metered water notices for the first quarter of 2020.

Metered water is invoiced four times a year. The first quarter covers January, February and March.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows property tax payment deadline moved to October 1

Deadline for payment for first quarter use is June 10.

A 10 per cent penalty is charged on the amount outstanding after the due date. Charges left unpaid after December 31 are transferred to taxes as arrears and are subject to daily interest, according to City of Maple Ridge.

Charges are a base rate plus a consumption charge. Details about charges can be viewed online at mapleridge.ca/183/Utilities.

For payment options visit mapleridge.ca/181/Payment-Options.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Artists use talent to share positive messages

Windows at Maple Ridge health centres and newspaper painted up with hope of love and togetherness

Anonymous donors give flowers to seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

450 blooms donated to seniors homes

City spearheads ‘shout out’ campaign praising Maple Ridge businesses

A Facebook post and use of a hashtag are drawing attention to and commending several local companies

City of Maple Ridge issues metered water notices

Deadline for payment is June 10

Pitt Meadows property tax payment deadline moved to October 1

Late tax payment will receive a 10 per cent penalty

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Most Read