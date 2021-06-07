City of Maple Ridge launches innovation challenge

Themes for contest are economic stability, and growth after COVID-19

Thousands of dollars are up for grabs for clever problem solvers looking to help the City of Maple Ridge.

The city is launching its first innovation challenge to shine a spotlight on creative, locally-sourced solutions for the community.

“Maple Ridge is home to many bright minds and we are thrilled to provide them a platform to showcase their transformative ideas for our community,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “It’s through events like this that our city aims to become an innovation incubator, producing solutions that drive the evolution of our local economy.”

The competition is looking for citizen-oriented innovations to improve city services or processes, developed in line with council’s strategic priorities and one of the following themes: Economically Sustainable Maple Ridge, or Build Back Better: Growth after COVID-19.

Innovative ideas can be new ones with proven efficacy, or ones still in the development stage with demonstrated potential to improve.

An independent panel will evaluate the applications and select those advancing to the final round. Finalists will then be invited to give a brief presentation of their innovation at a council meeting in early October, where prizes will be presented by key sponsors and Mayor Morden.

$3,000 will go to first place, $2,000 to second, and $1,000 to third.

For more information or to enter, visit: innovationchallenge.mapleridge.ca.

