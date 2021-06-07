The City of Maple Ridge's first ever innovation challenge is under way. (City of Maple Ridge)

City of Maple Ridge launches innovation challenge

Themes for contest are economic stability, and growth after COVID-19

Thousands of dollars are up for grabs for clever problem solvers looking to help the City of Maple Ridge.

The city is launching its first innovation challenge to shine a spotlight on creative, locally-sourced solutions for the community.

“Maple Ridge is home to many bright minds and we are thrilled to provide them a platform to showcase their transformative ideas for our community,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “It’s through events like this that our city aims to become an innovation incubator, producing solutions that drive the evolution of our local economy.”

READ MORE: City of Maple Ridge launches new Performance Dashboard Hub

READ MORE: Maple Ridge looks to revitalize town centre plan

The competition is looking for citizen-oriented innovations to improve city services or processes, developed in line with council’s strategic priorities and one of the following themes: Economically Sustainable Maple Ridge, or Build Back Better: Growth after COVID-19.

Innovative ideas can be new ones with proven efficacy, or ones still in the development stage with demonstrated potential to improve.

An independent panel will evaluate the applications and select those advancing to the final round. Finalists will then be invited to give a brief presentation of their innovation at a council meeting in early October, where prizes will be presented by key sponsors and Mayor Morden.

$3,000 will go to first place, $2,000 to second, and $1,000 to third.

For more information or to enter, visit: innovationchallenge.mapleridge.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contestmaple ridge

Previous story
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia
Next story
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge's first ever innovation challenge is under way. (City of Maple Ridge)
City of Maple Ridge launches innovation challenge

Themes for contest are economic stability, and growth after COVID-19

Irelyn Dunsmore, Abbey Wilkinson, Camryn Bishop, and Tiana Say, raised money for SAINTS – Senior Animals in Need Today Society – in Mission. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students raise hundreds for local charities

Grade 6/7 students at Harry Hooge elementary raised more than $1,000 collectively

(Red Deer Archives P3762)
Maple Ridge student recognized for historical writing

Olivia Daniel wrote about ritualized racism and the KKK in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary is among nine local schools with COVID-19 exposures. (The News files)
Nine schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID-19

Fraser Health still following exposure events in schools

Langley's Arlene Van Roon shared the view of Alouette River from the saddle, and through the ears, of her now eight-year-old Kiger mustang, Wildfire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View through the ears

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Two stabbings in downtown Chilliwack, one involving elderly man with dementia

RCMP urge local residents to be vigilant as they search for unknown assailant

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Most Read