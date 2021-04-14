City of Maple Ridge launches new building permit application tool

Users can print or save their results for easy access

The application for building permits in the City of Maple Ridge is easier, thanks to a new tool launched Wednesday, April 14.

An interactive portal called the Online Building Permit Application Guide will help residents prepare their applications and will also provide them with an instructional video on how to use the new guide and better understand the submission process.

“We are very excited to be offering this smart resource to our community,” said Christine Carter, general manager planning and development services.

“It’s designed to not only generate all documents that are required to submit an application, but also flag potential site features that may require additional consideration,” she noted.

The guide will provide specific property information, such as zoning and servicing details, as well as required forms and plans.

It’s currently tailored for five project types: single detached dwellings; detached garden suites; secondary suites; decks; and pools.

Users can either save or print their results for access any time and those with multiple projects will have the option to create an account to store their guides.

The City is looking to add more options in the near future.

For more information, visit: mapleridge.ca/2543/.

