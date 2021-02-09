Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)

City of Maple Ridge launches new Performance Dashboard Hub

Residents can track city’s progress in key performance indicators online

Maple Ridge residents who want to know how well their city is doing can now make use of a new online tool.

The City of Maple Ridge has a program called Performance Dashboard Hub, which will allow people to track city progress across a number of key areas.

It hosts five dashboards that provide near real-time data on municipal performance, which the city hopes will help residents see it is working towards its goals and tracking improvements along the way.

Performance Dashboard Hub will use data already being collected and reported in the city’s Open Government Portal, as well as quarterly and annual reports.

Dedicated dashboards have been created for each of city council’s five strategic priorities: Community Safety, Inter-Government Relations, Growth, Natural Environment and Community Pride and Spirit.

Each dashboard features six virtual tiles that contain:

• a main measurement, such as the number of business licences issued so far in 2021;

• an explanation of what is being measured and why;

• what actions the city is taking to improve performance of the main measurement;

• an analysis tool to view in-depth details of the main measurement; and,

• links to additional useful information and data sets.

In addition, tactical dashboards have been developed to provide more detailed insights into the city’s core programs. These include the Community Social Safety Dashboard, which highlights a number of important performance metrics related to the city’s delivery of the Community Social Safety Initiative (CSSI).

Mayor Mike Morden said council is pleased to provide residents with a real-time look at the impact its programs are making in the community.

“One of council’s commitments to citizens at the beginning of our term was to provide greater transparency on the day-to-day work at city hall,” he said.

“These dashboards provide up-to-date information on progress made on achieving our Strategic Priorities and our shared vision for a better Maple Ridge.”

The Performance Dashboard Hub can be accessed at https://performancemanagement-mapleridge.hub.arcgis.com/.

