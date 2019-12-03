Baby goats at Meadows Family Farm Petting Zoo. (Facebook)

City of Maple Ridge moves to close unlicensed petting zoo

Meadows Family Farm Petting Zoo was given time to comply.

  • Dec. 3, 2019 1:15 p.m.
  • News

The City of Maple Ridge served formal notice Tuesday to close an unlicensed petting zoo.

The Meadows Family Farm Petting Zoo, at 24331 Dewdney Trunk Road, was operating as an unlicensed business, according to a city release.

“Earlier in 2019, the business was found to be operating without a business license from the City of Maple Ridge or the necessary approvals from the Agricultural Land Commission and Fraser Health,” says the city.

“Further, it was determined that there were structures added to the property that had not been constructed with permits and inspections as required by the city’s building and fire departments.”

At the end of June, the operators were served with notification requiring them to cease operation of their unlicensed business.

The city reached an agreement with the operators to take action to obtain the necessary approvals to operate the business legally and an interim business license was granted in mid-July.

The interim license was effective until Oct. 1, providing the operators with the time to obtain all the necessary permits and approvals.

“Key to this was the requirement to ensure that all structures were code compliant and that the health and safety issues for prospective customers were fully addressed in a permanent fashion,” says the city.

On Oct. 8, city staff conducted an inspection of the facility and found that the business had not addressed the outstanding issues noted as part of the interim business license agreement, and had expanded the business with new structures.

“As a result, the City of Maple Ridge has provided formal notice that the business must now cease operation. The business will remain closed until all outstanding issues have been addressed and the business conforms to all local and provincial regulations.”

 

@MapleRidgeNews
newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two arrested at Maple Ridge modular housing complex

But they were not residents of the building: RCMP

UPDATE: Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows kicks off with 49 rides

Entering 12th year offering free rides home in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Family of missing Maple Ridge senior with dementia ‘praying for closure’

Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen was last seen heading to the Ferguson Trails area

Pitt Meadows child care centre expanding

Beginners Kollege Child Care Centre in Pitt Meadows

Superstore site of Maple Ridge police Cram A Cruiser campaign

Ridge Meadows RCMP asking for some spare change, groceries

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Most Read