City of Maple Ridge preparing for freezing rain

There is freezing rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge. (File photo by Black Press)

The City of Maple Ridge has trucks on the road dropping sand and salt, as Environment Canada has extended its freezing rain warning through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

The warning is in effect for the Metro Vancouver area, and warns particularly of impacts on higher elevations and inland from the coast.

“Crews will continue to work throughout the night in preparation for the colder weather and snowfall forecast to start on Thursday evening through to Boxing Day,” says a city hall notice. “Please adjust your driving for the weather conditions.”

Environment Canada warns: “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

The forecast also calls for snow on Christmas, and a chance of flurries on Boxing Day.

