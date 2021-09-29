City of Maple Ridge releases survey results for equipment replacement at Albion Park

As part of another project, a new park playground is also being suggested at the southeast corner of 241A Street and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Residents have spoken and the results are out for the survey conducted by the City of Maple Ridge to determine what the overhaul of the Albion Park playground should look like.

Earlier this year the city had asked its residents to fill out an online questionnaire to help them determine which new equipment need to be brought in for Albion Park as part of the city’s Lifecycle Program.

ALSO READ: City of Maple Ridge looks for public input on new playground equipment

Based on the community response, the top five requested equipment upgrades were for a larger play structure, multiple-sized slides, swings, climbing walls or nets or rocks, and balancing equipment.

Community also requested for ninja or parkour equipment, a zipline, and rock or wall climbers.

People are still encouraged to reach out to the Landscape Technician, Peter Warmerdam, if they have any questions about the project or would like to provide any comments: pwarmerdam@mapleridge.ca.

Last year in October, the city had also asked for the community’s feedback around putting in a new neighbourhood park at the south east corner of 241 A Street and 112 Avenue and received a total of 140 responses. Based on the community consultation, the city has narrowed in on the top five amenities requested by the residents. Playgrounds and swings, walking pathways, open lawn area, picnic area and basketball or hockey court were the top five amenities requested.

The city had also asked for people to mention any amenities not mentioned in the survey form, but that they would want to see put in the park. Water play, features and design to increase walkability to and from the park, bike park and safety features to secure the park were the ones that residents mentioned as what they would like to see at the new park.

For next steps, the city will be developing a concept plan based on the feedback.

ALSO READ: BC Thanksgiving food drive in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows breaks last year’s record