City of Maple Ridge says ‘well done’ to baseball legend

Photographer Alex Law and videographer Allan Leader work on a documentary involving Larry Walker Senior, left, and his son Larry Walker. (Colleen Flanagan – THE NEWS)

The City of Maple Ridge has added its voice to those congratulating local baseball hero, Larry Walker Junior, for being admitted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last week.

“Today, the city celebrates an exemplary role model to sports players, one who is always ever so humble while attaining record-breaking career achievements. Congratulations Larry Jr. and the Walker family. This is truly a proud and historic moment for the City of Maple Ridge,” said a Friday news release.

The city described Walker as a consummate athlete, noting that his skill as a goaltender in his youth took him to the junior hockey level. “Choosing baseball over hockey, Larry Jr. focused on a path less travelled for Canadian kids and began his assent in the ranks of baseball,” the city said.

It noted that Walker was an early inductee to Maple Ridge’s Home Town Heroes program. The city also installed a piece of public art at Larry Walker Field in Hammond, when that was upgraded in 2015.

“It’s always great to listen to proud parents talk about their kids achievements, it was a special moment hearing Larry Walker Sr.’s reaction to the announcement,” said Mayor Michael Morden.



