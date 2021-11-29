City hall is asking residents in the shaded areas to ensure they have an emergency plan, and take steps to protect pets and valuable property should an evacuation be required. (Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge wants residents ready to evacuate

Flood risk for properties along North and South Alouette Rivers

Maple Ridge city hall is warning residents to be ready for flooding, and is offering sandbags.

The city issued a storm and flooding update on Monday, as a third wet weather system known as an ‘atmospheric river’ is scheduled to begin overnight, bringing heavy rain on Tuesday, and more showers Wednesday.

The Alouette reservoir peaked on Monday, as the rain from the last weather system flushed into the lake, said the city statement. BC Hydro is allowing a controlled release of water into the South Alouette River to create capacity for the next storm. However, the city warns that rainfall amounts at the high end of the forecast range will result in the dam reaching ‘freecrest’ level, resulting in an uncontrolled release into the river. This could result in flooding for properties along the South Alouette.

The North Alouette River receded overnight, allowing the city to reopen 224th Street and 132th Avenue, which had been closed due to flooding. The next rainfall will likely result in additional flooding and road closures, the city warned.

READ ALSO: Environment Canada: 3rd atmospheric river to hit Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver tomorrow

City staff are delivering letters to properties along the South Alouette at greatest risk of impacts from flooding, with a recommendation citizens ensure they have an emergency plan in place, and are ready to evacuate.

A map has been developed to indicate properties that are at risk of flood impacts from the third wave of the ‘atmospheric rivers.’ Residents in these areas are asked to ensure they have an emergency plan, and take steps to protect pets and valuable property should an evacuation be required.

Sand and sandbags are available at the 232nd Street parking lot at Maple Ridge park, adjacent to the South Alouette Bridge. There is also sand and sandbags at the parking lot next to Hammond outdoor pool at 20601 Westfield Ave.

Citizens are encouraged to sign up for notifications through the City’s Alert Centre at mapleridge.ca/list.aspx. You can subscribe to Emergency Alerts or any other notification you choose.

READ ALSO: CFB Comox 442 Squadron recaps B.C. flood rescue mission

