April 28th marks the National Day of Mourning for killed and injured workers in Canada. (Debra Joyal/special to Black Press)

April 28th marks the National Day of Mourning for killed and injured workers in Canada. (Debra Joyal/special to Black Press)

City of Maple Ridge will honour killed and injured workers

National Day of Mourning is Friday, April 28

Maple Ridge city hall will pause this week for the Day of Mourning.

The City of Maple Ridge will observe Friday, April 28 as the National Day of Mourning to honour workers who have been killed, injured or suffered work-related illness.

“This week we honour and remember employees and their families who have been affected by workplace injury or illness,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy during a statement at an April 25 council workshop meeting.

“It’s also a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and renewing our commitment to prevent accidents and injuries,” he added. “Let’s continue working together to ensure that everyone comes home from work safely every day.”

The Day of Mourning was first recognized by the Canadian Labour Conference in 1984 and became a national day of recognition in 1991. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

City staff will pause at 11 a.m. on Friday to reflect on those lost due to workplace injury and illness, and commit to taking steps to prevent workplace injuries. City Hall will also be lit up in orange to mark the day.

READ ALSO: Dead Boats Society coming to Pitt Meadows

In 2022, workplace injuries and illnesses in BC claimed the lives of 181 workers, with more than half of the work-related deaths being the result of occupational disease. There are approximately 45 permanent worker memorial sites sponsored by WorkSafeBC.

A 2023 Day of Mourning ceremony will take place at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver at 10:30 a.m. on April 28. To view the ceremony online or make a dedication to fallen workers or for more information, visit dayofmourning.bc.ca.

There will also be ceremonies in Abbotsford, Delta, Richmond, New Westminister, and Squamish.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association hosts first fundraiser of the season

Just Posted

April 28th marks the National Day of Mourning for killed and injured workers in Canada. (Debra Joyal/special to Black Press)
City of Maple Ridge will honour killed and injured workers

Players will have an opportunity to dunk their coaches as part of Saturday’s opening day fundraiser for the Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association. (RMMBHA/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Minor Ball Hockey Association hosts first fundraiser of the season

Maple Ridge council is close to final approval on a budget with a 5.65 per cent tax increase. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council moves forward with budget and 5.65% tax increase

Owen Fernandes is training with the Canada Baseball Junior National Team from April 20 to 29 in Florida. (Langley Blaze/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete joins Canada Baseball Junior National Team for spring training