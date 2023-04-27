City of Maple Ridge will honour killed and injured workers

April 28th marks the National Day of Mourning for killed and injured workers in Canada. (Debra Joyal/special to Black Press)

Maple Ridge city hall will pause this week for the Day of Mourning.

The City of Maple Ridge will observe Friday, April 28 as the National Day of Mourning to honour workers who have been killed, injured or suffered work-related illness.

“This week we honour and remember employees and their families who have been affected by workplace injury or illness,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy during a statement at an April 25 council workshop meeting.

“It’s also a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and renewing our commitment to prevent accidents and injuries,” he added. “Let’s continue working together to ensure that everyone comes home from work safely every day.”

The Day of Mourning was first recognized by the Canadian Labour Conference in 1984 and became a national day of recognition in 1991. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

City staff will pause at 11 a.m. on Friday to reflect on those lost due to workplace injury and illness, and commit to taking steps to prevent workplace injuries. City Hall will also be lit up in orange to mark the day.

In 2022, workplace injuries and illnesses in BC claimed the lives of 181 workers, with more than half of the work-related deaths being the result of occupational disease. There are approximately 45 permanent worker memorial sites sponsored by WorkSafeBC.

A 2023 Day of Mourning ceremony will take place at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver at 10:30 a.m. on April 28. To view the ceremony online or make a dedication to fallen workers or for more information, visit dayofmourning.bc.ca.

There will also be ceremonies in Abbotsford, Delta, Richmond, New Westminister, and Squamish.

