City of Maple Ridge working to slow traffic on McClure Drive

Asking for public input on planned traffic calming measures

Changes are coming to slow traffic on McClure Drive. (Google/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge City Hall is going to be taking measures to slow drivers on McClure Road, and is asking for public input on their traffic calming plan.

McClure is a meandering collector route in the Albion neighbourhood, between 240th Street and 245th, and residents petitioned the city to slow traffic on it. There is a high density of driveways along the route. Residents have reported aggressive driving, speeding, drivers not yielding to pedestrians and dangerous intersections among their concerns.

The city has done a resident survey, drafted traffic calming options, then held an open house last month.

City hall is proposing landscaped centre medians and curb extensions, narrowed lanes, reflective crosswalks, signage and a turn lane.

Speed humps were not considered for a variety of reasons, including that they present challenges to emergency response vehicles, and they are not supported by TransLink for transit routes.

Residents of McClure Drive between 240th and 245th streets are asked to submit feedback until Feb. 5. There is an online survey.