City of Mission announces grand opening of 2 new trails in Stave West on May 19

[CORRECTION]: A previous version of this article invited the public to the grand ceremony, when if fact, it is a closed event.
The City of Mission has announced the grand opening of two new trails in the Stave West Forest & Recreation Area.
The Devil’s Lake Loop is a 3.8 kilometre interpretation trail, described as a family friendly hike along the lakeshore and forests; the 79 Grind Trail is a steep 2.5 kilometre hike that inclines 530 metres, providing a “stunning view” of the Stave Reservoir.
A private ceremony celebrating the grand opening at 1 p.m., May 19, will also provide a tour of the new floating bridge.
Mission council and members of the Kwantlen First Nation, Leq’á:mel First Nation, Mathexwi First Nation, and the Stave West Leadership team will all be in attendance.
@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.