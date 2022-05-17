City of Mission announces grand opening of 2 new trails in Stave West on May 19

Devil’s Lake Loop is 3.8 km lakeshore-forest hike; 79 Grind Trail is steep 2.5 km hike with a view

A view from the top of Grind 79. City of Mission photo.

[CORRECTION]: A previous version of this article invited the public to the grand ceremony, when if fact, it is a closed event.

The City of Mission has announced the grand opening of two new trails in the Stave West Forest & Recreation Area.

The Devil’s Lake Loop is a 3.8 kilometre interpretation trail, described as a family friendly hike along the lakeshore and forests; the 79 Grind Trail is a steep 2.5 kilometre hike that inclines 530 metres, providing a “stunning view” of the Stave Reservoir.

A private ceremony celebrating the grand opening at 1 p.m., May 19, will also provide a tour of the new floating bridge.

Mission council and members of the Kwantlen First Nation, Leq’á:mel First Nation, Mathexwi First Nation, and the Stave West Leadership team will all be in attendance.

