A view from the top of Grind 79. City of Mission photo.

A view from the top of Grind 79. City of Mission photo.

City of Mission announces grand opening of 2 new trails in Stave West on May 19

Devil’s Lake Loop is 3.8 km lakeshore-forest hike; 79 Grind Trail is steep 2.5 km hike with a view

[CORRECTION]: A previous version of this article invited the public to the grand ceremony, when if fact, it is a closed event.

The City of Mission has announced the grand opening of two new trails in the Stave West Forest & Recreation Area.

The Devil’s Lake Loop is a 3.8 kilometre interpretation trail, described as a family friendly hike along the lakeshore and forests; the 79 Grind Trail is a steep 2.5 kilometre hike that inclines 530 metres, providing a “stunning view” of the Stave Reservoir.

A private ceremony celebrating the grand opening at 1 p.m., May 19, will also provide a tour of the new floating bridge.

Mission council and members of the Kwantlen First Nation, Leq’á:mel First Nation, Mathexwi First Nation, and the Stave West Leadership team will all be in attendance.

SEE ALSO: Trash and illegal dumping getting worse around Stave Lake

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Previous story
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Next story
VIDEO: Bird flu hatches conspiracy theories amid COVID-19

Just Posted

A view from the top of Grind 79. City of Mission photo.
City of Mission announces grand opening of 2 new trails in Stave West on May 19

With what meteorologists describe as an unusually cold and wet spring, it’s not shocking that Patricia Gordon was able to capture this picture of intense storm clouds looming over the Pitt Meadows athletic field during her grandson’s recent ball game. “The sky looked amazing,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stormy skies all to familiar of late

Jorrin Lenton took third in the conference championships with a new personal best time . (Wilson Wong, SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete wins bronze in NCAA track championships

Nick Davis, Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association president, donor Dave Linde and Dale Lupul, RMMHA director of doaching and development. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey honours marathon fundraiser