City of Pitt Meadows closes recreation centre until Jan. 18 next year

City of Pitt Meadows is closing its recreation centre starting Thursday, until Jan. 18, 2022.

After the Public Health Order for closure of bars, gyms, fitness centres, etc. was issued on Dec. 22, the City of Pitt Meadows announced they would be closing down their recreation centre which includes fitness centre, gymnasium programs or rentals, group fitness, youth lounge, registered programs, lobby and public washroom access, starting Dec. 23.

Any membership extensions or program refunds will be processed automatically after Jan. 4, 2022.

The winter camp will however run on Dec. 23 with facility access from the north side of the Lounge area of the building. The arena will also remain open and will include the Winter Wonderland skate.

However, any sport tournaments that were scheduled at the Pitt Meadows arena, have been cancelled.

If people have any questions, they can contact parksandrec@pittmeadows.ca, or visit pittmeadows.ca/covid19 for the most up to date information.

The staff will be following the health order until Jan. 4, 2022 to determine which of the services could possibly resume. However, the gyms, fitness centres and studios would continue to remain closed until Jan. 18, 2022.

