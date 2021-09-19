City of Pitt Meadows council to go back to in-person meetings

An online live-stream will also be available

City of Pitt Meadows council chambers. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council will be returning to a pre-pandemic meeting structure after almost 11 months.

The city announced that on Sept. 21, Council would be returning to the Council Chamber for in-person meetings with safety protocols in place.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said, “Council is looking forward to meeting in person again and welcoming a limited number of people back into City Hall.”

The last time in person meetings were held in chambers was November 24, 2020.

To engage in the “Question & Comment Period”, community members can submit a written comment, or attend in person. An online live-stream will also be available.

More information can be found here: pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings.

