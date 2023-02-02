City of Pitt Meadows looking for local art to put on street banners

The deadline for submissions to the Street Banner Project 2023 is Feb. 19

The City of Pitt Meadows will be putting the winning artwork on street poles along Harris Road, Hammond Road, and the Civic Centre. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

One lucky Pitt Meadows artist will soon have their work on display for all the locals to see as part of the Street Banner Project 2023 hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows.

This contest, which runs until mid-February, is looking for the perfect image by a local artist to put on all of the banners hanging from the street poles located along Harris Road, Hammond Road, and the Civic Centre.

Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the city, explained that this project is something that came out of the new Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan.

“A goal outlined in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan was to continue placing an emphasis on growing public art assets in the city, including identifying unique opportunities and places to feature public art,” said Baldridge. “The Street Banner Project is a result of this recommendation, and is an opportunity for local residents to have their artwork displayed in their community.”

In order to be eligible for this contest, the artwork must be from a Pitt Meadows artist and must not contain any trademarked or offensive material.

The city has also released some suggestions as to what type of images will work best for this particular contest.

Artists should avoid submitting artwork with key elements in the middle of the image, since the winning entry will be split in half and spread out across two banners on either side of the street poles.

Images that feature a lot of dark colours will also maintain their quality a lot better in outdoor conditions, and should feature minimal amounts of small details.

“Take into account that banners will be viewed from the road at speeds of up to 50 km per hour,” said the city.

Once all entries have been received by the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 19, a selection committee will choose a winning image to go on the city’s street banners.

All submissions must be made by emailing artsandculture@pittmeadows.ca with the subject line “Street Banner Project”, with each artist limited to one email submission.

Images should be high-resolution and attached to the email rather than embedded. The email will also need to include the artist’s full name, address, phone number, and email address.

More information about the Street Banner Project 2023 can be found by visiting https://www.pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/.

