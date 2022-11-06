City of Pitt Meadows looking for resident feedback after underwhelming pilot program

City of Pitt Meadows staff will discuss the results of the survey and food truck pilot program and then decide on next steps for food truck use in the city. (Olympic Peninsula News Group/Special to The News)

After completing the extended food truck pilot program at the end of September, the City of Pitt Meadows is now asking residents to submit their feedback about the program by completing an online survey.

This pilot program, which was initially launched on July 1, 2021, was a test to see how introducing food trucks into the city would benefit local businesses and the community. The program continued until Sept. 30, 2021 and was then brought back for another round of testing the next year, running from June 10 to Sept. 30, 2022.

“Food trucks were available at both Harris Road Park and Pitt Meadows Athletic Park during many of the weekends throughout the summer, providing residents and park visitors additional food options,” explained Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the City of Pitt Meadows.

“Food trucks were also present at many city events, including the farmers market, Pitt Meadows Day, and Canada Day.”

This was a major change for a city that had banned the operation of food trucks, with the exception of special city-sponsored events and ice cream trucks, prior to this pilot program.

However, the program saw underwhelming participation from food truck vendors in surrounding communities.

“The city had five different food trucks and 40 bookings throughout the summer at the two park locations, as well as additional food trucks available at the city’s various summer events,” said Baldridge.

During the pilot program, food trucks were allowed to operate at Harris Road Park and Pitt Meadows Athletic Park every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with two parking spots being available to book at each location.

Now, in order to better understand why participation was not at the expected level, the City of Pitt Meadows is asking residents to share their insights through the online survey that is available until Friday, Nov. 18.

“The city will use the feedback from residents and vendors to recommend how food trucks can operate in Pitt Meadows in the future,” explained Baldridge. “Options range from allowing more food trucks in designated areas and events, or limiting food trucks only to special events.”

Residents of Pitt Meadows can share their feedback by filling out the short two-minute survey available at https://www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca/. All survey submissions must be completed by Nov. 18, with more information being available by emailing foodtruckprogram@pittmeadows.ca.