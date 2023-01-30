City of Pitt Meadows plans to add bows and slingshots to list of restricted firearms

Hunting permissions near the dikes will be re-evaluated later this year

Bows and slingshots will soon be considered firearms as far as the City of Pitt Meadows is concerned after a bylaw amendment was unanimously approved after a first, second, and third reading at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Chantal Gemperle, manager of building and bylaws/licensing inspector, introduced the subject to city council by outlining that the city had received numerous complaints about hunting near the dikes.

RELATED: Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters, says B.C. Wildlife Federation

She also mentioned that attention had been drawn to a lack of restrictions surrounding bows and slingshots as firearms, which cities like Maple Ridge also lack.

“There are several areas in the city where firearms can be discharged,” said Gemperle. “Due to the bylaw being silent on the use of bows and slingshots, they can be shot in other areas of the city.”

“Bow hunters would contact the bylaw department and ask if bows are permitted to be used for hunting purposes.”

Because of this gap in firearm regulation, it was recommended that city council amend the bylaw to include bows and slingshots under the list of restricted firearms covered in Bylaw No. 2938, which council voted to move forward with. A fourth reading and adoption will now be required before the amendment takes effect.

RELATED: Deer wandering with arrow in side euthanized in Quesnel, sparking warning to hunters

But even hunters using typical firearms may face more restrictions in the near future due to negative reactions over hunting being allowed so close to the dike system.

“Increase in dike usage over the past few years has resulted in concerns and complaints from citizens in regards to hunting being permitted in close proximity to the dike,” said Gemperle. “The nature of the concerns and complaints warrant a further review of the current hunting permissions north of Lougheed Highway.”

Gemperle further explained that Metro Vancouver had recently purchased several shoreline properties along the dike and also requested a review of the areas where hunting is permitted.

This review was approved and will take place as part of the 2024 Business Plan.