In-person facility bookings for Pitt Meadows will be unavailable during the software update, but phone and email bookings will remain open. (Black Press Media file)

City of Pitt Meadows rec and fitness registration site goes offline for several days

The 5-day software update will force all program registrations to be made through email

Starting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, Pitt Meadows residents will be forced to email the City of Pitt Meadows for any program registration needs.

The city’s registration software is scheduled to undergo an update at 5 pm, which is expected to take five business days, according to the City of Pitt Meadows twitter account.

In order to register by email, residents will have to send the following information to parksandrec@pittmeadows.ca:

  • Name and birth date of participant
  • Address and phone number associated with account profile
  • Full name of parent/guardian of child participant (if applicable)
  • Course ID number and start date

Payment for program registrations during the maintenance update will be collected once the software is up and running once again.

For more information, visit pittfitandfun.ca or call 604-465-2499.

