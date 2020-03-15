City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

The City of Surrey announced in a press release Sunday that it will close all of its recreational facilities due to the COVID-19 threat.

“Given the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, I am taking a proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release. “The decision to close our public recreation facilities is being done in the best interest of public health.”

The City of Surrey’s recreation centres, ice arenas, pools and libraries will be closed effective tomorrow (March 16) until further notice.

Full refunds will be provided to anyone who has registered for activities affected by the closure and library due dates will be suspended, the release notes.

“While it is imperative that we all do our part to mitigate the risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19, we should also be mindful to carry on with life,” McCallum said in the news release.

The release notes provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s comments that B.C. residents can still go shopping, go to restaurants and attend family events.

“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this spell of good weather to get outside, get some fresh air and stay active,” McCallum said in the release.

The City of Surrey’s spring break camps and licensed childcare programs will continue to operate.

“Enhanced preventative measures in spring break camps and licensed childcare programs have been put in place in order to reduce the risk of transmission of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19. The City of Surrey will continue to work with Fraser Health to closely monitor for any changes in guidelines for day camps and licensed childcare programs,” the release notes.

